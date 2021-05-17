Clough Global Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.
Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.76 on Monday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $13.11.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
