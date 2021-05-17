Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$20 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 170,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,253. Clever Leaves has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

