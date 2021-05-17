Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 741 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Clear Investment Research LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.17. 5,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,368. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

