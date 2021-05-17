Clear Investment Research LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clear Investment Research LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.9% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.54. 8,882,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.32.

