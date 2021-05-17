Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $152,710.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $57,672.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,147,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,682 shares of company stock worth $3,306,541 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,953,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after buying an additional 1,196,698 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $6,439,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after buying an additional 752,862 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 740,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

