Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.64 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLAR. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. Clarus has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $21.93.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

