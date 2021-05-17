Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

CLAR opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.36 million, a P/E ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Clarus has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $21.93.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,650,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,724,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

