Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFG traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,788,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,214. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

