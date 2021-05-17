Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.33.

DEO opened at $189.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.14. Diageo has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $189.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

