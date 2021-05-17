Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target to $11.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENDP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Endo International stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,217. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Endo International by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

