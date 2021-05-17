Citadel (CTL) Trading Down 46.4% Over Last Week

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Citadel has traded 46.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a market cap of $79,598.22 and $24.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

