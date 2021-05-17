Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 517,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $869,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 67,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

