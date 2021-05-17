Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.7% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.98. 204,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,709,430. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $223.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.