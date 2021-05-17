Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400,748 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,714,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $120.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $122.80.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.