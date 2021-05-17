Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,705,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 449,117 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 1.75% of Ciena worth $148,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,630. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

