Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells $99,740.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00.

Shares of CIEN opened at $51.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ciena by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

