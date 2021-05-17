ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $30.50

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $28.36. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 250,068.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,011 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth about $677,000.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

