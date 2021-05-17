ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $30.50

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $28.36. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.
