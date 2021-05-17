Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,640,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,907,000 after purchasing an additional 171,632 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,131 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,528,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after purchasing an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHWY. Cfra began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

CHWY opened at $67.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average of $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.55 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock valued at $504,577,145. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

