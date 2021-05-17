Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $127.00 at Mizuho

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $119.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

CVX traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Chevron by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

