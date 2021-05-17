Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Chevron were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.39. 137,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,548,633. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.83 and a 200 day moving average of $94.36. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.