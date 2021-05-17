Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CGIFF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS: CGIFF) recently:

5/12/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/4/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $9.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

CGIFF traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.09. 9,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,166. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

