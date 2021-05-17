ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) PT Lowered to $28.00 at HC Wainwright

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $101.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.19 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,439,217.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,449 shares of company stock worth $2,685,870. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.