Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHEK. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Dawson James restated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Check-Cap stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.66. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 271,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Check-Cap as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

