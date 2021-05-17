ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Holdings Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHX. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ChampionX by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 51,068 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,705 shares of company stock valued at $888,179 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $25.77 on Monday. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.73.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.