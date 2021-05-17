ChainX Price Reaches $10.21 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last week, ChainX has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $78.85 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be bought for $10.21 or 0.00023455 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00087190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.85 or 0.00488990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00227435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.28 or 0.01181443 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00040653 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

