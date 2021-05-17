CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

NYSE:CF opened at $54.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CF Industries has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,029 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,928 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after acquiring an additional 981,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after acquiring an additional 517,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after acquiring an additional 460,407 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

