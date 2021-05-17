CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$3.00 at ATB Capital

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CEU. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.15 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.45.
Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$1.82 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$460.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.41.
In other news, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 96,300 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,632,133.31. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$111,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,725,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,278,852.80. Insiders sold a total of 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939 over the last quarter.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
Featured Article: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.