CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$3.00 at ATB Capital

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CEU. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.15 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.45.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$1.82 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$460.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.41.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$212.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 96,300 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,632,133.31. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$111,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,725,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,278,852.80. Insiders sold a total of 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939 over the last quarter.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

