Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.29 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 43,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,536. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.23 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

