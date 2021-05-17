Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 6.8%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shares were up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $16.13. Approximately 12,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,513,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,007,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 224,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 64.8% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 33,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.