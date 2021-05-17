CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Raised to $27.00 at Mizuho

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.91.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 131,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,994,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,527,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.