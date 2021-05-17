Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 281,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,298,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

CDEV has been the topic of several research reports. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.