CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $23.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

