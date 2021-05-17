Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Lowered by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after buying an additional 322,495 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,424,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after buying an additional 416,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,838,000 after buying an additional 228,446 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $56.34 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

