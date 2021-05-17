Carbon (CRBN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.17 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Carbon coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and $530,679.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00088789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.85 or 0.00462775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00226992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.05 or 0.01290632 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00043535 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,922,999 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

