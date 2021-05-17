Capital Investment Counsel Inc Lowers Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of FNCL opened at $53.99 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92.

