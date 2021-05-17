Capital Investment Counsel Inc Invests $32,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after buying an additional 624,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after buying an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.73 and its 200 day moving average is $210.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

