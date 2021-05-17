Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $61.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $62.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

