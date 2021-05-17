Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,634 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,132 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after buying an additional 2,222,924 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

