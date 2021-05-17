Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $2,070,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $117.59. The firm has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average is $105.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

