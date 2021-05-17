Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.42% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1,225.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000.

Shares of INTF opened at $30.37 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.