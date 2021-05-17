Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 18,455 Shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the quarter. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 16.43% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000.

Get First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FCEF opened at $24.43 on Monday. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.