Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.30

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.57. Canoo shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 31,124 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOEV. Bank of America began coverage on Canoo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.00.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). Research analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

