Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) Insider Buys A$176,000.00 in Stock

Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) insider Chi Tang acquired 1,100,000 shares of Candy Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$176,000.00 ($125,714.29).
The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.98.
Candy Club Company Profile
Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Candy Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candy Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.