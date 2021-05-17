Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Raised to C$234.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$202.00 to C$234.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CDNAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.63.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at $173.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.69 and its 200-day moving average is $137.01. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.