Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report sales of $2.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $11.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $107.33 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $77.71 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average of $110.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.