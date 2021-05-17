Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.61.

CM stock opened at $109.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.35. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $55.73 and a 52-week high of $109.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

