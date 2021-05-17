Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CDPYF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.67. 6,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

