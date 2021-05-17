Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canacol Energy traded as low as C$3.22 and last traded at C$3.26, with a volume of 58008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$581.63 million and a PE ratio of -91.67.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$75.47 million. Analysts forecast that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.