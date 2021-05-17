Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on May 17th, 2021 // Comments off

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canacol Energy traded as low as C$3.22 and last traded at C$3.26, with a volume of 58008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$581.63 million and a PE ratio of -91.67.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$75.47 million. Analysts forecast that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.