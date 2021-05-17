Canaccord Genuity Increases Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Price Target to $21.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

NASDAQ GLMD traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

