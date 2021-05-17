Canaccord Genuity Boosts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$33.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.25 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.21.

SRU.UN remained flat at $C$29.39 on Monday. 158,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.18. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$19.25 and a one year high of C$29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

